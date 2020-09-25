Why is there such a large element of residents in Lewis County that are afraid of opposing viewpoints? Obviously, the right to free speech only applies if you agree with their right-wing agenda.
What gives them the right to enter private property and steal and/or destroy signs that disagree with their viewpoint? A local business, Santa Lucia Coffee Shop, has had several signs stolen or defaced. Several Carolyn Long for Congress signs have been either stolen or so severely damaged that they had to be replaced. Personally, I had my vehicle badly damaged (keyed along the back and down one side) just because somebody didn’t like my bumper sticker.
Why does the First Amendment of freedom of speech apply to the Hamilton sign and protect it from the dreaded Antifa but not from the local “good ole boys” that don’t like what somebody else believes or are afraid of people that are different from them? Where is our Chief Shepherd (don’t be like sheep) Sheriff Snaza? He is quick to respond to his gun-toting friends but doesn’t seem interested in dealing with the destruction of the signs displayed by the Lollipop Guild.
Again, why are these people so afraid of somebody else’s opinion? Does it ever occur to them to have an intelligent discussion with somebody that has an opposing opinion?
Probably not! Are they so insecure as a person (man or woman) that they feel the need to bully, intimidate, and brandish their Second Amendment rights in order to feel adequate or secure?
I hear from a lot of people in this area that are hesitant to display their beliefs on bumper stickers or yard signs because they are afraid of retribution by those elements that can’t stand a difference of opinion.
This kind of behavior and attitude would never have happened prior to the reign of the current white house occupant. His rhetoric has encouraged and emboldened and brought out the worst in many Americans, including those in Lewis County.
Dennis Blake
Chehalis
