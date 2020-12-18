I hate wearing a mask. A mask makes my face itch. A mask makes my nose run down into my mouth. A mask makes my glasses fog. Halfway across the store parking lot I remember that I forgot to grab my mask.
The other day the teller at the bank gave me a mask because somehow I’d lost mine and the backup mask normally in the car. Having to wear a mask is irritating. I don’t like being told that I have to do something. Who does?
So why do I wear a mask? It’s respect. I wear a mask for the same reason that I stand up for the National Anthem. It’s respect. It’s respect for our doctors and nurses who are pleading, begging for us to please wear a mask to help defeat this virus. That’s good enough for me. So I will wear a mask.
Gary Kalich
Chehalis
