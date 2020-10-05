One may wonder why a Whitman County Commissioner would be writing a letter in support of Lewis County Commissioner Bobby Jackson. Issues of declining revenues, increasing costs driven in large part by state unfunded mandates, transportation challenges, health care inflation and many others have necessitated that counties act collectively to protect the vital services for our folks back home. Add the unique challenges brought on by the current pandemic and its economic impacts, now is certainly the time for an experienced, steady hand at the helm. Bobby has been and will be that hand for Lewis County as he has been for the numerous statewide committees we serve on together.
Bobby and I have worked together for several years to advance these common issues in the larger public policy arena. I have come to rely on Bobby’s grace, experience, integrity and communication skills to represent us, as well as you and our shared local perspective, on center stage. He never forgets what home looks like and how these issues affect his neighbors in Lewis County.
In my 14 years of experience as a county commissioner I have discovered what works. Platitudes won’t cut it. We need Bobby now more than ever. I can’t vote in Lewis County but you can. I urge you to vote to re-elect Bobby Jackson.
Michael Largent
Whitman County Commissioner
