We should all be able to agree that the attack by the police (using rubber bullets, a gas of some kind, batons, etc.) of peaceful protesters (not looters) in Lafayette Park near the White House on Monday, June 1st crossed a line. And for what reason? So President Trump could stage a quick photo-op with a Bible in front of a church. And all of this happened right after Trump made a speech in the Rose Garden during which he said he is an “ally of all peaceful protesters.” As he made his speech, we could hear the sounds of the protestors being attacked.
Attorney General William Barr stated a few days ago that he did not give the order to clear the protesters. Now he admits he did. He also stated a few days ago that they just wanted to extend the perimeter, but not because this group of protesters were violent. Now he says they were. And Trump has clearly, and on many occasions, promoted the use of violence against the protesters.
The head of the FBI, the Secretary of Defense, and four ex-chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (just to name a few) have criticized the use of violent force against the peaceful protesters. And remember, there were many cameras live-streaming the event.
Using the police and military to clear out protesters who are peacefully protesting their government is a standard action taken by dictators and is something the United States used to deplore. We saw such action in China in Tiananmen Square, and the U.S. has also denounced crackdowns against protesters by the governments of Russian, Syria, Iran, Turkey, and others. But we all know Trump has expressed his admiration for such dictators and apparently yearns to have their power.
Regarding Tiananmen Square, Trump gave an interview in 1990 saying the Chinese “showed the power of strength” when they massacred hundreds or thousands of young pro-democracy protesters. Trump said, “When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it. Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength.”
The Founding Fathers included in the First Amendment of our Constitution the rights of free speech, the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and the right of the people to petition the government for a redress of grievances. The Supreme Court has long held that this includes the right of people to demonstrate, march, rally, etc. to make their grievances against the government known. This is one of the bedrocks of our democracy and we must not allow the President and his administration to so openly disregard it. If Trump wants to be a dictator, he needs to move to another country. Let’s vote him out in November so he can do just that!
Susan Miller
Onalaska
