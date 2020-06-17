I recently received a fundraising email from congressional candidate Carolyn Long boasting about how good she is at speaking up on important issues. Yet in the three weeks of protests that have torn up cities across the country, Carolyn Long has not said a word in support of the men and women of law enforcement who put their lives at risk to protect our communities. There are prominent members of her political party literally calling for the elimination of police. She hasn’t said a word about that. A condemnation of looters? Silence.
Has she spoken out against violent criminals who set fire to police cars and harm bystanders? Nope. Anarchists have literally taken control of whole sections of Seattle, but rather than condemn them, she’s asking for money while preening about her leadership qualities.
Call me old fashioned, but I still believe in law and order, that protests should be peaceful, and that the vast majority of cops are good people trying to do the right thing. Long has silently kowtowed to the extremist, violent, police-bashing block of voters she hopes will support her on election day — and her silence has told me all I need to know about her “leadership.”
Anthony Ahrens
Centralia
