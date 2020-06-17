I looked with disbelief at the signs in Minneapolis saying, “Disband the Police Department.” I recognize of course emotions were running high over the death of George Floyd, but to actually consider disbanding a police department borders on insanity.
In 2018 there were 1.2 million violent crimes in the United States. Among those were rape, aggravated assault, robbery and murder. The average is 350 per every 100,000 people will be victims of violent crime. Suppose you did eliminate the police departments around the country. Someone abducts your child, who will you call? You dial 911 but the fire department is the only agency available. As a fireman I can tell you we are required to stage before we can enter a hostile environment. The police must secure the scene. No police means firefighters enter with no protection. Or what about I-5? No state troopers to enforce the speed limit means more motor vehicle accidents, considerably higher death toll, (no you can’t trust people on the honor system). More burglaries will occur, armed robberies, murder and aggravated assaults.
Did you think these would improve? If you watched as I did the carnage with looters, and the violence taking place just disband the police department and you’ll be at the mercy of the criminals.
In the event you have led yourself to believe innocent black men will no longer be victims of police, you are right, except innocent people of every race will be targets for every crook, degenerate, robber, gang member and so much more.
Anyone with a brain knows racism is wrong, and like every occupation there are dirty cops who use their badge as a means to injure or murder people. However, do not be misled into believing all police, sheriff or state patrol officers are that way because it just isn’t true.
It’s time to think with our minds, not our emotions.
Rest in peace, Mr. Floyd.
Mike McAllister
Chehalis
