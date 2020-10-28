A recent Chronicle article would have readers believe there is some horrible problem in Morton, somehow attributed to the police department!
I call Morton home, and I certainly do not see any such problem. To me, Morton is a caring community that values citizens and visitors alike. There are plenty of examples showing the positive things going on here, if anyone would just take the time to look. And I believe that evidence shows more people are attracted to move here than are inclined to move away.
Mr. Hopkins was quoted about a social media survey indicating that a majority of people are “less likely to go to Morton because of the perception of the police department!” But, I would guess only those individuals who frequently correspond on social media responded in the first place. And considering that many local residents are unable to access, or are unlikely to use social media, I think his survey is not representative of our community. I say if you want to truly judge our community, come visit and see for yourself!
Sure, there may be a majority of people who share Republican values here, but there are many Democrat supporters as well. Both sides proudly display campaign signs, flags and other adornments of their party for all to see. But as far as I know, only a Republican themed home has been vandalized during this current political race.
The police department here is very professional and they provide a high level of services and programs, even more so than many departments twice their size. They should be applauded, not criticized. Nowhere in the article did I read even one example of corruption, malfeasance, misfeasance, disparate treatment or anything else calling into question the police department’s actual performance. The focus instead, was of Chief Morningstar’s political views.
Thank God we are still able to express different political views in this country, as our founding fathers intended. And a police chief cannot be removed simply because he supports a particular political party. No one gives up their Constitutional rights simply because their political view differs from someone else. I appreciate that Mayor Mortensen and the city council recognize those rights and protections and support their chief.
However, if someone does have an issue with Chief Morningstar’s performance of duty, I encourage them to bring such complaint to the Mayor’s attention! If not, stop with the misrepresentative innuendos.
Police work is a very difficult and demanding profession. It is increasingly difficult to recruit anyone even willing to take the job nowadays. I am very proud of the Morton Police Department and Chief Morningstar for the thankless job they do, and I also recognize that many of his staff members accomplish their work as uncompensated volunteers.
So I might suggest that those who are so quick to complain about “perceptions” instead volunteer some of their own time to provide positive examples in their community.
Rodger Cool
Morton
