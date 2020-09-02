After listening in for several hours last Wednesday to the Centralia port’s interviews with several highly qualified candidates, after which the two remaining port commissioners — Julie Shaffley and Peter Lahmann — were to select one to fill Dan Keahey’s position until next year’s election, the question was obvious.
What is Commissioner Lahmann’s reason to oppose whoever others were in favor of, no matter who it was? After three executive sessions, Peter was against whichever highly qualified candidate Julie was in support of. While he was provided with all the time necessary to discuss, he wants more time to think it over.
I, for one, would have loved to have heard his reasoning stated over the hours of discussion rather than saying, “I don’t want to discuss.”
It certainly appears since he joined the port — if you are for it, I’m against it. If you agree with me, I’ll change my mind.
I certainly hope, for the best interest of the port and business, Peter will come to the next additional special session he requested on willing to pick one of the exceptional candidates for the commission so the port can continue to participate in growing our business and tax base.
Bob Jackins
Chehalis
