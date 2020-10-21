There are a lot of talk and TV ads touting saving medical care from Jaime Herrera Beutler. Sure she might vote to keep intact the popular pre-existing part of the Affordable Care Act?
The house roll call vote clearly counts her vote on stopping the defunding of the Affordable Care Act litigation.
In other words, Jaime Herrera Beutler voted to allow the defunding of the whole act to proceed to the Supreme Court. I guess Jaime Herrera Beutler is OK going back to the old way of medical coverage. Line up at emergency room and no coverage at all.
Brian Dow
Centralia
