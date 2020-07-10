Living and working in Centralia for eight years, it’s been a mixed bag when it comes to how I’ve been received as a Black man. My skin color and long hair didn’t keep me from being hired by the Centralia School District as a teacher, but Thorbeckes received complaints that a thug was at the gym. Unconscious perceptions, misguided fears, and all-out racism are realities. What can help?
Education: People are realizing that many things connected to minorities are not being taught in schools. Yet some folks are focusing money and time resources to develop and administer explicit sexual education curriculum, for even the youngest of students, related to Senate Bill 5395. These books, including It’s Perfectly Normal, have pictures of sexual organs and positions, and discuss sexual movements and sensations. How about similarly specific instruction on racism? Learning how it can manifest in housing, education, microaggressions, criminalization, privilege, and the criminal justice system can prevent kids from developing fears that a black person is more of a threat to cause them harm, and can help them have enough empathy to make responsible decisions throughout life. It can also prevent people, even people that spend a lot of time around other races, from developing and harboring misconceptions like “they must have done something wrong” when a black person has a police encounter, as white basketball player Kyle Korver discusses in his essay titled Privileged. There’s certainly value in students learning about basic concepts like bad touching and sexual consent, but some of those money and time resources should be going to comprehensive race education. As we are beginning to realize the greater need for schools to provide instruction in financial literacy and foreign languages in today’s world, we should also realize the need to provide anti-racism instruction.
Voting: Should you smile in the faces of persons of color and still vote for Donald Trump? Maybe I know the answer; maybe I don’t. Notice I did not say conservatives, GOP, Republicans, white people, or right-wing. I said Trump specifically. Can we afford to vote someone into the presidency that even might be racist if we truly care about racial justice? I actually don’t believe he is, but the perception’s there and can be debated. If you do racially insensitive things, are you a racist? It’s a maybe that many people need to come to terms with during this civil rights movement. Consider this: “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me”. Think of how it implies not to trust or deal with the individual that fooled you in quite the same way. Now consider a modification: “Vote for Trump once, shame on you. Vote for Trump twice, shame on me”. It’s not a perfect analogy, but a second November vote for him probably cannot coexist with you caring about racial divides. Voting him out is a straightforward solution because part of racism is the public’s viewpoint of what is accepted. Please hate racism more than you love politics.
Michael Green
Centralia
