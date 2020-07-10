Do the people of Lewis County really deserve another four years of Edna Fund? Just what has she done for the people of Lewis County besides make meetings and presenting herself as a nice person?
To get elected the first time, she pushed for a retention dam on the upper Chehalis River as a flood control measure.
To get re-elected the first time she pushed for a retention dam on the upper Chehalis River as a flood control measure.
To get re-elected this time, she pushed for a retention dam on the upper Chehalis River as a flood control measure.
In eight years in office she still hasn’t realized that the 2007 flood was an anomaly, a one-time event.
Unless another hillside slides into the Chehalis River, there will not be another flood the magnitude of the 2007 flood. Hence, there is absolutely no reason for a flood-retention dam on the upper Chehalis River.
She needs to drop this obsession with a retention dam and turn her attention to getting businesses and jobs into the county.
Does anyone remember what happened after she was certified as re-elected last time? She courted the senior vote to help her get re-elected. Then immediately after the election was certified, she and Gary Stamper cut off all funding to the county senior centers. No warning. No heads up. Nothing.
Then for approximately that first year after her re-election she and Gary Stamper attempted to do things that were not in the best interest of the people of Lewis County and may have not been as above-board as they should have been. Thanks needs to go to The Chronicle for bringing information to the public that caused her and Stamper to cease and desist on what they were attempting.
Then for approximately the remaining three years of her current term Edna J. Fund has kept what is commonly called a low profile.
It would be a nice public service if The Chronicle would reprint those editorials and other information that they printed back at the start of her current term.
No, I think the people of Lewis County have had enough of Edna J. Fund.
Stevan Connors
Adna
