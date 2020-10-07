When the Lewis County Commissioners made the decision to place the name of the South Lewis County Airport on a list to be considered for major expansion, did anyone ask you what you thought?
We live here; have our homes and families here. Some people have lived here for generations, others moved to this area to get away from the larger population areas.
Did anyone ask us what we thought about being put on the airport expansion list? Did any of the residents of the county have a chance to ask questions or voice their thoughts? The county commissioners of Pierce and Thurston counties notified their citizens and asked for input. After the responses they received they withdrew their names for consideration.
The Lewis County Commissioners didn’t do that. Why aren’t the Lewis County Commissioners more transparent in their actions and willing to communicate with the residents? Why didn’t our commissioners think that the residents of Lewis County should have a chance to voice their opinion? Do our commissioners think they know what’s best for us, that our opinions don’t matter and they don’t need to ask us about our future? The commissioners say, ‘don’t worry, it will never happen.’ ”
Then why even submit our name for consideration? Why not withdraw our name? The commissioners will tell you it was done so the county could qualify for grant funds. What grant funds? What agency requires you to be on a list for possible airport expansion before they will issue the county grant funds?
Our opinion does matter, what we think is important, what we want for our future should be considered. What do you think?
Wayne Jones
Toledo
