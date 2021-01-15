I am so proud of Jaime Herrera Beutler!
She took a stand for true patriotism. She stood up for what's right instead of who's right, and that took immense courage. History will look back on her vote to impeach as heroic in the face of the treasonous faction of the Republican Party.
The GOP knows that was a free and fair election — if they believed for one second that Trump actually won, they would have to admit that they were elected unfairly.
Trump spit in the face of everything that is noble about America, and I am so proud to live in a district represented by a courageous and true patriot that honors her oath of office.
She swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, not some weak-kneed megalomaniac like Trump. Well done, JHB!
Katherine Ford
Centralia
