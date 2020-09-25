Wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands. Simple instructions capable of being followed by almost anyone. They are also effective ways of limiting the spread of COVID-19. So how did we find ourselves treating it as a loss of freedom?
Probably because political leaders used it as one more way of dividing us one from another. Equating a simple health program with some mythical loss of freedom splits citizens into warring camps, which is to the advantage of political leaders who have miserably failed to provide effective programs.
Wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands and concentrate on what the problem actually is. Nothing less is acceptable given our present problems. And don’t forget to use your seatbelt, which over 90 percent of us do. Again, a simple health precaution.
Larry Scott
Centralia
