In Olympia and across our nation we are seeing protests against some of the decisions made by many governors. We should all be deeply concerned with segments of our citizenry resorting to tragically foolish and aggressive measures to make their opinions heard, including inciting unrest and civil discord here in Washington and across the country. This is a time when we are being actively called to unity and cooperation, not division and unrest.
Instead of partisan conflict, we can choose cooperation. Many of us already are and it’s wonderful to see. I’m inspired every time I see someone else out in public wearing a mask, keeping safe distance — behaving as responsibly as they can towards themselves and others. I see in that the spirit of cooperation and of a big-hearted commitment to the common good that we need so badly right now. We need to unify in common purpose to preserve both life and liberty in the long term for all of our citizens. We must now consciously choose cooperation over conflict if we wish to survive this public health crisis as one nation, not as a bitterly divided collection of partisans.
Let’s not forget that it required an astounding and even awe inspiring breadth of cooperation and genuine patriotism to get America through the Great Depression and WWII. Please take a moment to remember how we came together in a massive spirit of sacrifice and common purpose to defeat the Nazis, then again to get America’s post-war economic recovery underway. That was the collective choice of a nation of individuals acting as a united people under courageous leadership.
Yes, we are now suffering, both economically and psychologically. Yes, we are all being asked to make sacrifices, some very great. But look at what we sacrificed as a people from World War II — the lives of thousands and thousands of our young men whose deaths were our collective sacrifice to winning the larger war together.
Right now people are gathering in ways that broadly accepted evidence and data tell us are dangerous because they’re unwilling to sacrifice getting a haircut, or going fishing, or being able to buy lawn fertilizer. There is simply no comparison between then and what is being asked of us now. But once again lives are at stake. We can be so much more than this as a united people if we recognize and accept that collective sacrifice is necessary to accomplish the common purpose of saving the lives of our citizens and then sensibly re-opening our economy and society at large.
If we decide to direct our attention beyond partisan conflict, we will recognize that there are so many things we can all agree on, not the least of which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Let’s focus on those principles, find our commonalities, and help one another get through these unprecedentedly challenging times together. The stakes are high for our present and our future as a nation, as a united people. Let’s move forward in a spirit of helpfulness and cooperation and avoid at all costs moving into civil discord and unrest based in fear and aggression.
Remember, we won a world war and then turned America into an economic superpower. We can do this, friends.
LL Hauer
Winlock
