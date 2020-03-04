The United States has morphed from “the home of the brave” into the land of an abundance of caution. We don’t really need to be told to be afraid. The media is instructing us in that art continually.
The result of that philosophy can be seen the world over, as our own populace obediently grabs their guns and hides under their beds at the mere sound of the falling of a leaf. What we really need is an abundance of courage.
Dennis Shain
Centralia
