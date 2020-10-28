Congresswoman Herrera Beutler’s effectiveness as our representative comes from her focus on improving the fortunes of citizens. Whether that’s helping people who have been laid off collect their unemployment money or advocating on behalf of veterans to recover their benefits, she’s been there.
There is a reason that the Center for Effective Lawmaking has given her the highest score of all 12 members of Congress from Washington — the highest! She’s led on protecting health of moms and infants, on saving salmon, on helping people get good-paying jobs.
We need a representative who can do more than oppose things, we need someone who has proven she can get things done. That’s Jaime.
David Johnson
Camas
