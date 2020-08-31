When I first met Carolyn Long at a town hall in 2018, she shared her story of working on her family’s off-the-highway produce stand. She took that trade to Safeway where she worked a family-wage job and was a member of UFCW Local 555.
That family-wage job allowed her to pay her way through college and ultimately become a WSU professor and leader in our community. Carolyn has proven herself to be a person with a strong work ethic who is committed to Southwest Washingtonians. Prior to COVID-19 she held numerous town halls throughout the 3rd District and after she has held many Coffee With Carolyn Zoom meetings to talk with and explain her positions to people throughout the district. Her accessibility is a breath of fresh air compared to our current Representative. Jaime Herrera Beutler has so far been unwilling to commit to debating Carolyn. We need a representative who is willing to meet with her constituents. If you haven’t met Carolyn yet, join her on Facebook for a live-streamed town hall and ask a question.
John Melink
Longview
