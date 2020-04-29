Rarely have I rushed to my computer to write a letter as fast as I did to cheer on Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer. Thank you Mr. Meyer for speaking out for what’s right! His criticism of Republican lawmaker Robert Sutherland’s characterization of law enforcement officers as ‘goons’ was dead on. And Sutherland’s later comments that he did not mean to say it like that are echos of the president, who says whatever falls out of his mouth at the time and then walks it back the next day.
These people sporting Nazi and Confederate symbolism are not Republicans. They are hooligans.
It used to be that Republicans were for fiscally conservative policies and the rule of law in this nation. Now we have staggering deficit and a crooked justice department, not to mention the supreme court. I have shady friends with better morals and ethics than Brett Kavanaugh.
We have corporate welfare shelling out billions to enrich the president’s family, huge tax cuts for the obscenely wealthy, our government suing to take away our healthcare, and the president extorting foreign leaders to interfere in our elections.
Mitch McConnell blocks aid to small businesses and advises states to go bankrupt. Our president, clearly mentally ill, suggests we inject ourselves with disinfectant. Fox News spouts lies all day without consequence — don’t take my word for it, but don’t take theirs either. Hydroxycloroquine not only didn’t work, it caused more deaths. They have cultivated hate and scorn for so long they wouldn’t know the greater good if they tripped on it. Find out the facts, like in newspaper stories where you can get all the details without as much slant.
This administration’s policies appear to have a theme of cruelty. The lawsuit to take away our health care is still moving forward. Who do you know that doesn’t have a pre-existing condition? Cuts to Social Security and Medicare are in the works if these people remain in office.
Social Security and Medicare are not entitlements. I worked for 50 years and paid into those programs. Republicans and Democrats both benefit from those programs equally. Those kids in cages are not illegal aliens. They are asylum seekers, and we have always granted asylum as a nation.
As a Democrat, I long for the days when you could have a real discussion about policies and programs between Republicans and Democrats. And whether or not you agreed, you knew that your public leaders were decent people actually interested in the public good rather than scoundrels looking to line their own pockets.
The president has said now several times that if voting were easier Republicans would never win. Free and fair elections are a civil right we all have. We must reject these kinds of authoritarian dirty tricks. Joe Biden is more of a Republican than Trump is.
Katherine Ford
Centralia
