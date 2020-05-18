Mr. Doug Findley is correct when he writes that the earth’s solution to any species’ overpopulation is disease. We have ignored the warnings for too many years, and nature is now fighting back with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Way back in the 1960s a movement called ZPG (Zero Population Growth) was begun. Men wore little gold lapel pins in the shape of the male sign (a circle with an arrow) and there was a break in the circle to indicate that they had had a vasectomy.
Nobody paid much attention. People kept right on having too many kids and harassing childless couples by asking when they were going to get busy and have a family.
I saw a great response to that intrusive question by a hostess on QVC. When a caller asked her when she and her husband were going to get busy and have some babies, the hostess smiled sweetly and replied, “Oh, we’re childless by choice.” One could also reply, “When are you going to start growing African violets?”
I think we should at the very least take away the tax deduction for every child after the second one (except for children already born).
Katherine Allison
Chehalis
