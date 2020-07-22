Wow. Long as we’re bashing cops, let’s go after Snaza. Yeah, probably not the best choice of words, he may have regretted it right after he said it like we all do when we say things under pressure.
The difference is we can explain it away. He doesn’t have that luxury. Everything he says is scrutinized and pounced on by the media and some people want to crucify him for it.
As for the necessity or benefit from wearing masks, even the experts can’t agree on it. You people that are so upset about others not wearing masks, I suggest you take Jay Inslee and get in the middle of the next big riot and tell them they must wear masks.
Incidentally, where was Jay when all the rioting was going on? He was telling us all what to do about COVID-19 but strangely silent about the riots. He left that for the cops to take care of, like we all do when we need them. Incidentally, I do wear a mask when I think it’s appropriate, which is most of the time in public. I don’t need Jay to tell me when and where.
I happen to think Rob Snaza is an exceptional sheriff and we are lucky to have him. These guys are well trained to handle whatever comes at them and yet we expect them to not respond forcefully when these scum can call them filthy words and even spit on them. We don’t expect the average citizen to take this kind of abuse, why should a cop? Would you?
I have a lot of respect for law enforcement. I along with retired deputy Larry Nelson, helped Sheriff John McCroskey organize the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office volunteers.
I too feel strongly in favor of the Hamilton sign and will do what I can do to protect it. I think most of the messages reflect the feelings of the majority of Lewis County residents.
It has been said that for evil to flourish, good men remain silent. I don’t know where we went wrong but I don’t consider myself to be one of the greatest generation.
I have spent my whole life working in the timber industry. California to 20 years in the logging camps in Alaska and I watched what happened to my industry (spotted owl, etc) and we thought, “This is too crazy for anyone to take seriously.”
Besides, we were too busy working to provide wood product for the world and making a good living for our families. Wasn’t too long we weren’t so busy and we watched it happen.
I see the same thing happening now. Do you realize what has happened to our country in just the last couple months? We are losing it. Is this what we want for our kids to inherit?
V.C. (Bill) Thompson
Napavine
(1) comment
"... when these scum can call them [police] filthy words ". Really, Bill? But, it's okay for you to call people "scum"? How does that work? Power should be stripped from any police agency that resists the idea. At that moment, we already know they aren't motivated by public safety or the law, but by power. No reason exists to suffer such police agencies to exist.
