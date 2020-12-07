How stupid can we get as a nation? Well, we are finding out more and more every day. COVID-19 is not about your constitutional rights being stomped on. COVID-19 does not care about and has nothing to do with your right to free speech or your right to bear arms. COVID-19 has one job and one job only and that is to wipe out human lives.
If a foreign enemy were to attack the United States and kill 250,000 people, we would all come together to stop it any way we could. Like WWII, if it meant giving up our needs over the needs of the nation to win the war, we would do it. We would do and support every means possible to keep the health and well being of our citizens and fight to keep them from being killed. We would put the needs of the many over the needs of one’s self.
Well folks we are under attack in the United States from a foreign body — COVID-19! We are too busy shouting out about our constitutional rights being tread upon and focusing on ourselves to see what is really happening. Our freedom of speech is completely intact as is our right to bear arms and this pandemic has never once challenged these constitutional laws. This foreign attacker is killing daily and picking up speed like we have never seen.
Nationwide, governors and health providers are doing everything possible to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The rules are not always fair or obvious as to the outcome. Had we shut down entirely as a nation last spring as other countries did, we would probably be over the worst of it. Having to quarantine for probably at least two months would have been hard on people both emotionally, physically and last but not least financially.
We would have come out as a better nation, having not defeated the foreign killer, but slowing its spread down and saving who knows how many lives.
If the government had stepped in in WWII and said we need your business to close to slow the advance of the foreign enemy, we would have done it in a heartbeat to save lives and not complained one bit. So why in this day and age when a restaurant is asked to do only take-out, not shut down, do we fight it tooth and nail saying they won’t stomp on our constitutional rights? Could it be because as people and a nation we don’t care about anyone but ourselves???
Do your part to show your fellow human beings you care. Put on the mask. Social distance. And for once in your life put others in your life first. Let’s stop this pandemic. Remember, dead people don’t eat out or shop local or pay taxes to support your community. Only the living ones do.
Edward Lintott
Canton, Ohio
