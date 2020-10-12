It was a very complete letter to the editor under the title “Washington Is Lucky to Vote by Mail.” However, the nice lady from Raymond failed to share with us the major flaw when voting by mail. I shared my concern with the governor via email several weeks ago.
The answer I received was so full of steer poop that I had to wear hip waders just to read it. He did not get it or he does not want to get it. The major flaw with vote by mail is no one processing the votes can absolutely be positive that the ballot in the security envelope in the mail-in envelope signed by a registered voter was actually filled out by the registered voter. That makes it easy for fraudulent voting.
Michael Smell
Chehalis
