Dear Editor: With one of our core responsibilities of citizenship (voting) in full swing, we thought it timely and appropriate to recall a quote from “The Father of the American Revolution” and signer of the Declaration of Independence, Samuel Adams. In 1781, he said this about voting: “Let each citizen remember at the moment he is offering his vote that he is not making a present or a compliment to please an individual — or at least that he ought not so to do; but that he is executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society for which he is accountable to God and his country.”
Denny and Connie Taylor
Chehalis
