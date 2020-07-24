When we moved to Centralia three years ago, it was intentional. We didn’t come for a job and we didn’t have family in the area. We moved here because we liked the small town feel mixed with bigger city amenities like shopping and good restaurants. We liked the scenery and close proximity to outdoor recreation. One of the biggest draws? Education.
We saw how hard the district worked to support kids and how the community rallied around their efforts. We saw how CSD partnered with Centralia College on Running Start — providing a quality educational foundation for kids from any background. We liked the college itself, where our kids could get a good and affordable early collegiate education. We admired the work of the Centralia Foundation and others striving to improve education for local kids. In short, we liked how this community values education.
Why does this matter?
Because we’ve lived enough places to know that communities who value and support education end up with less poverty and more prosperity. They end up with less crime and a stronger sense of safety. They end up attracting better businesses along with high-paying jobs. They even end up with better health outcomes. In short, communities that value and support education prosper. Communities that don’t, do not.
The Centralia School District Levy is not a new tax – just a vote to continue supporting our kids the same way we’ve been doing all along. Voting to pass the levy is a vote for their future and ours. It’s a vote for economic prosperity and community vitality. Please vote yes.
Andrea Culletto
Centralia
