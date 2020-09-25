I am writing this letter asking you to join me in voting for Ben Kostick, PUD Commissioner for district 1 on Nov. 3.
Before I retired in 2015, I worked with Commissioner Kostick for eight years and saw him in action in board meetings and saw him interact with employees. Commissioner Kostick isn’t afraid to make tough decisions that he knows are best for the PUD and our customers. He also isn’t afraid to stop and talk to crew members on the job and in the office.
He truly realizes the value of PUD employees, PUD customers and understands the value of public power. Commissioner Kostick has the experience, knowledge and skills to keep the lights on and the rates low.
Alex Lane
Napavine
