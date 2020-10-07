Lewis County government deserves leaders who are honest and above reproach.
Recent reports of Sean Swope campaigning while employed at Twin Transit, planning to hand out his campaign flyers to senior citizens when distributing meals and continuing to park his truck with campaign signs on county property at the Twin City Senior Center are a clear indication of Swope’s lack of disregard for the law and ethical behavior.
Lewis County doesn’t need his kind of representation on the Board of County Commissioners.
Nope Swope!
Olga Miller
Napavine
