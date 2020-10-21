In a recent study conducted by Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia, and published by the Center for Effective Lawmaking, Jaime Herrera Beutler was ranked the most effective federal legislator in Washington state.
It should be no surprise to those of us in Southwest Washington who’ve had the privilege of being represented by Jaime.
Her effectiveness runs the gamut, from standing up for struggling families during this pandemic, fighting to keep small businesses afloat, and ushering in legislation to protect our region’s fish runs.
We need to vote for Jaime in this election so we can continue to have the best representation in all of Washington State. It would be foolish to accept anything but the finest when it comes to dealing with the issues that affect us.
Richard Kennington
Vancouver
