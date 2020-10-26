The Problem Solvers Caucus is a group of Representatives equally divided between Democrats and Republicans that are committed to finding common ground on many of the key issues facing the nation.
Their aim is to champion ideas that benefit all Americans. It is a group united in the idea that there are commonsense solutions to many of the country’s toughest challenges. They believe that “only when we work together as Americans can we successfully break through the gridlock of today’s politics.”
The Problem Solvers Caucus members agreed to find bipartisan solutions on issues including criminal justice reform, health care, and infrastructure. Jaime Herrera Beutler is a member of this caucus. Her colleagues describe her as one of the “rational reasonables” on Capitol Hill. Let’s vote for someone who works for all Americans by working with all Americans.
Cristina Kennington
Vancouver
