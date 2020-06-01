As a business professional and active community-minded person. I am pleased to endorse Peter Abbarno for state representative in the 20th Legislative District. I have sat with Peter on many occasions to discuss the behavioral health needs of Lewis County.
He is always attentive and empathic when helping me brainstorm solutions to the behavioral health concerns of individuals in Lewis County. I have found him warm, receptive, and open to new ideas. As mayor pro-tem, and serving on the Centralia City Council, Peter has worked tirelessly to make Centralia a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Peter’s passion for his fellow community members, and in fact all residents of Lewis County, is evident as he was chosen as The Chronicle’s Person of the Year for 2019.
In addition, Peter has sat on Cascade Community Healthcare’s Legislative and Governmental Forum’s professional panel for several years, listening to and offering his expertise as local social services agencies present issues, at the forum, they are facing with the individuals they serve. Peter is not one to sit idly by as other do the work. He is not afraid to get his hand dirty and do the work, to effect real and lasting change.
I sincerely believe he will be a tireless advocate for Lewis County residents, and a positive force in state government.
Dr. Richard J. Stride,
Psy.D., LMHC
Centralia
