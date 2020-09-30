Hi, my name is MaryAnn White. I have taught for the Centralia School District for over 40 years. In that time, I have never experienced a more dedicated School Board Director than Michael Kelly.
Michael Kelly genuinely cared about the children of the school district. He not only saved programs for students in a financially difficult time, but he invested the time to listen to input from parents and teachers.
He was able to successfully lobby as the school district’s legislative representative to get the Highly Capable program (which I teach) into the definition of basic education.
He literally saved this essential program for special needs children from being cut out of the school district’s budget. I can assure you Michael Kelly is the type of guy who will strongly advocate for your pocketbook when it comes to your electrical rates.
I know for a fact Michael Kelly will do an excellent job as a PUD Commissioner. Please Join me and vote for Michael Kelly for PUD Commissioner.
MaryAnn White
Centralia
