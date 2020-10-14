I don’t want higher electric bills and rolling power blackouts, but that’s what Lewis county is planning.
Very briefly, the already agreed upon New Green Deal of our state will soon be shutting down 12 coal fired power plants in the northwest. This will, mathematically, increase the percentage of renewable energy in our supply. But will only be achieving that percentage increase by decreasing the total of the supply. A supply we already use at capacity. So, when those power plants are closed, demand will exceed supply.
That means price increases and rationing. Rolling blackouts. See California.
And renewables, wind and solar, are unsteady. It gets dark. Days are calm.
The electricity produced by renewables needs to be converted to 60 hertz or it won’t work in our grids. That raises costs. And as more New Green Deals are reached, the less we’ll be able to buy electricity from other states.
I spoke to Michael Kelly about all this. He’s running for PUD Commissioner. He was aware of all this, and had solutions already worked out. Part of them involve new grid-scale battery storage technology for renewable energies that’s made by Tesla. This tech also converts the electricity to the needed 60 hertz. It can be set up on the cheap in a moth-balled natural gas plant that’s on PUD property.
And he says it’s a perfect location because of its relationship to the existing windmill farms and the main power grid lines. He’s got the financing figured out so that it’ll be paid for without raising our rates. He had an answer for every question I could come up with. Check him out before you vote.
His name’s Michael Kelly. He’s running for PUD Commissioner. His goal is to keep our electricity cheap and reliable. His facebook page: Elect Michael Kelly PUD
Robert Tillman
Chehalis
