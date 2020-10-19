I strongly urge you to vote for Edna Fund for County Commissioner. I have been born and raised in Lewis County and have been voting for almost 60 years.
So I have seen many commissioners over the years and realized how much they affect our local economy, businesses and our lives.
I have never seen any commissioner who works harder or cares more about all of us. She is like the “Energizer Bunny” and seems tireless, covering the county from one end to the other. She always makes a point to attend any community events she can. If I have contacted Edna by phone or email about something that concerns me, she always responds and takes the time to listen to my concerns.
You might wonder why all of the other people from other areas are backing Edna, but they all have issues that are similar to ours, and know she has the knowledge and experience to work on committees in joint with them for their areas also.
The other reason I hope you will keep Edna in office is her knowledge and experience concerning our flooding issues. She is an important member of the committees working on this problem. It would take a new commissioner too long to come up to speed on this issue.
In closing I just want to thank Edna for her devotion to do the best job she can. Please keep Edna as the best commissioner we could ever ask for.
Judy Breen
Chehalis
