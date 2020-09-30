With the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, Republicans are hypocritically attempting to fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat with an extreme, far-right, ideologue. With a Justice like Coney Barrett on the bench, Republicans will succeed in repealing the Affordable Care Act just a week after the 2020 presidential election.
For Washingtonians, the ramifications of an ACA repeal would be devastating, with thousands losing health coverage, millions losing pre-existing condition protections, and the loss of more than $4 billion dollars in federal health care funding. Instead of protecting the healthcare of our state’s most vulnerable citizens, Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler has supported the assault on the ACA.
If Congresswoman Herrera Beutler truly stands for the care of and service to Washingtonians, she must come out and oppose Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation. This is an emergency! We cannot stand by as Republicans rip healthcare away from millions during an ongoing pandemic. Choose a representative who will fight for our health. Vote Carolyn Long and turn your ballots in right away!
Jenna Manchester
Ilwaco
