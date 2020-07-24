I am writing to endorse Bobby Jackson for Lewis County Commissioner District 2. Bobby and I have been close friends since he moved here in 2008. For five years, I was privileged to call high school basketball on the radio with Bobby and his close friend the legendary coach Bob Dow. Bobby is honest to the bone and a strong man of faith.
Bobby is married to Karla, who works for Ash & Roberts Family Dentistry. Together they understand Lewis County and with eight grandchildren Bobby wants the best for their future and the future of all residents here.
We are a great county to live in and as a county commissioner Bobby has worked hard to grow our economy and give more opportunities for growth, jobs that will keep our youth living and working here as adults.
Bobby has over 30 years of public relations experience. He is currently involved with over 14 affiliate positions. He is a strong voice for Lewis County. Like any person in his position he isn’t without his shortcomings, however he leans into people and he learns who to trust and not trust. Truth and facts matter to Bobby.
There are those who will vote otherwise but clearly Bobby’s time as a county commissioner who listens to all sides, keeps his thoughts silent without argument and makes informed choices is a man we need to continue to represent us. Bobby understands compromise only when it benefits Lewis County. Please join me in voting for Bobby Jackson and keeping his experience working on our behalf.
Jerry Elliott
Chehalis
