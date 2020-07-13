This virus is an equal-opportunity infector. It doesn’t care about your physical condition. It doesn’t care about your political beliefs. It doesn’t care if you’re a Democratic commie pinko socialist, a true-blue ‘Murkan-Patriot Right-Thinker,’ or anywhere in between. This virus only wants you to not wear a mask, and to, whenever possible, cough in other people’s faces. This virus wants fresh meat so it can infect and reproduce. Killing you is not its intent, nor in its best interest. Yet it kills, a lot. Over 135,000 dead, scientifically provable here in our United States, to date. The actual number is almost certainly far higher.
This virus is hungry, and needs your body so it can keep on making more virus babies. It prays to its Virus God: “Oh Virus God, please convince them to not wear a mask when they are near each other, and please tickle their throats so they will cough in their neighbor’s face.” This virus loves ‘No-Mask People’ who are still alive. It loves them to death.
The real question is what do you actually care about? The health of your fellow Americans, kept safer by your wearing a mask, washing your hands, and keeping a safe distance apart? Or do you only care about yourself and your freedoms?
Michael Croxton
Toledo
