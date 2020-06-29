I was disappointed to read Sheriff Snaza calling citizens who wear masks as “sheep.” I am a military retiree with 31 months in a combat zone and an additional with an additional 65 months overseas where I could not take my family because of the danger. I have been awarded the Bronze Star for my service in Afghanistan and the Meritorious Service Medal (peacetime equivalent of the Bronze Star) for career service. I earned the Expert Infantryman’s badge and parachutist wings in 1997. I have been to Sinai, Eqypt as a peacekeeper, to Soto Cano Honduras training their army concerning the M60 7.62mm Machine gun. Are these actions the actions of a sheep?
I have met Sheriff Sanza and praised the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office during the Winlock VFW / American Legion Law and Order Ceremony in Nov 2019.
I wear a mask as part of my job PPE and out of consideration of others. Should I have something, I prefer not to infect others. I do understand The Chronicle reporting a total of 52 confirmed cases out of a county population of approx 75,000 Lewis County residents.
If you think the governor, county commissioners, mayor or president has issued an illegal order, do not gripe about it, take your case to court. Start a gofundme to financially support your case.
I would not consider myself either a sheep or a sheepdog. I am a little disabled to go running with the pack, but while I was doing the sheep dog things in the U.S. Military, what was happening back home? You were living your life under the blanket of freedom I helped provide.
Am I considered a sheep because I follow the law and wear a helmet while riding a Harley? Will I get a ticket for not wearing one? Someone almost lost their life for not wearing one while riding in Idaho, where a helmet is not required.
Being a patriot is more than displaying a flag in the front yard or standing for the National Anthem. It also includes serving one’s county and community. It is observing Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day. I did not see many people at this year’s Memorial Day events. If COVID-19 is no big deal, why were you not in attendance. I participated in the Napavine Cemetery, St Urbans Cemetery and met some fellow Veterans on JBLM.
With every right we have in the Constitution comes a responsibility, to oneself and our fellow Americans. Time we realize that.
I do not expect a retraction or an apology from Sheriff Snaza, but I lost a little respect.
Timothy Schmidt
SFC, US Army (Ret)
Napavine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.