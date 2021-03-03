I am very confused! After hearing about the vaccines at the fairgrounds this week on the radio, I called the Public Health office and was told that I couldn’t have a shot because I’m not 75 or older (I’m 67).
At 6 o’clock the same evening, I get the following email that says they have openings at the fairgrounds and you only have to be over 65. I clicked on the link they provided and it went to the Safeway site saying they have no appointments. Please do something better to help people get to where they can get the correct information! The state is not doing a good job to get info out that is clear and concise!
The email actually came from Valley View Health:
“You are receiving this notification because you indicated you are a Lewis County Resident on our waitlist:
From Lewis County Public Health & Social Services:
For immediate release: March 1, 2021
For more information contact: LCPHSSPIO@lewiscountywa.gov
COVID- 19 Vaccination Appointments Available for Lewis County Residents age 65+ for March 4th and March 6th Clinics at Lewis County fairgrounds
Chehalis, WA – Starting at noon today, Lewis County residents age 65 and older can sign up for appointments for mass vaccination events being held at the Lewis County Fairgrounds on Thursday, March 4, and Saturday, March 6.
These appointments will be available through Washington State’s “Phase Finder” website.”
Wrong!
I’ve decided not to worry about getting a shot because I’m very tired of chasing one down and getting stressed out. Perhaps when the newer version comes out from Johnson & Johnson, I’ll get one if it’s readily available. That way I’ll only have to go through this once. Until then, I’ll just take the regular precautions I’ve been taking. I haven’t been sick yet and I’m healthy. But I won’t be if I let this stress get to me.
Sheryl Isaacson
Chehalis