I’m 65 years old with a compromised immune system and eager to receive any of the COVID vaccines. I’m experienced with computers and stay informed about local and state news — especially COVID-related. You’d think I would be able to find somewhere to receive the vaccine. You’d be wrong.
I’m on multiple waiting lists and regularly check the state Department of Health website. They consistently report no vaccine appointments available within 100 miles of my home.
Yesterday, a friend sent me a link to a clinic in Lacey that had available vaccine appointments. I clicked on the link and, excited that my vaccine odyssey might soon be over, answered the pages of questions about me, my health and insurance. At the end of the process, the site congratulated me and announced I had an appointment for the next day.
I arrived early and walked into the clinic. I passed a few staff members as I walked along mostly empty hallways, but I noticed no patients. A nurse greeted me in the room where the shots were administered.
“Are you here for a first or second dose?” she asked.
“First,” I said.
“I’m sorry. All we have is vaccine for the second dose.”
“But it’s the same vaccine,” I protested.
“Yes, but these are allocated for the second dose.”
“I have an appointment,” I said. “I answered all the questions, and you sent me an email confirming my time.”
During the several minutes I stood talking with her and the head nurse, no patients arrived or left the clinic. Yes, they had the vaccine, but I couldn’t receive it.
As I drove away, I wondered, is the Washington state vaccine distribution system broken, or is this the way it’s supposed to be working?
When I arrived home, I retrieved The Chronicle from my mailbox. On the front page, they reported eight people had died in Lewis County from COVID in a single day. I suppose that each of these eight people desperately wanted to live. They wanted the vaccine but, like me, couldn’t get it.
Our vaccine distribution system is broken and needs to be fixed before others die.
Kyle Pratt
Chehalis