The community of Centralia strongly supports their teachers.
In my last letter, though, I wrote how I felt the school board (during salary negotiations) had failed to inform the community about a state court decision and the intent of the legislature in providing significant new dollars for salaries. This was so the district could replace local levy money currently used for salaries in accordance with a court decision.
The union leadership, without being countered by the board, misled its membership and the community to believe those dollars were only for increasing salaries, leading to a strike and 24 percent raises and even more paid by the levy.
Due to space in that letter, I left out a huge factor that will impact negotiations this year. In rewriting the education finance laws, the state also decided teachers in other districts deserve as much as 18 percent more for salaries than teachers in Lewis and Thurston counties. The state ended equal statewide salary funding and our counties ended tied as the lowest paid teachers in the state.
During negotiations, local unions love to compare salaries with other districts. Well, Centralia simply doesn’t get the same resources anymore that many other districts get. Centralia loves their teachers, but doesn’t have the funds for equal pay.
The state also changed the rules on levies. Previous levy law provided every district a chance to raise the same per student funds from a local levy with no higher than the state average tax rate for a levy to do so. A state match was provided based on tax rates to keep the rate no higher than the state average tax rate. That is now gone.
School districts in the richest areas of the state can pass substantially higher per student funds for far lower tax rates. The levy equalization match has been substantially cut and the ability to raise equal per student dollars from a levy has been banned. Again, Centralia is tied for lowest.
Before the unionists curse the Republicans for doing this, think again. The large teachers union in the most urbanized areas worked hard for this, Democrats ran it through, and Governor Jay Inslee signed it.
Teachers have to accept reality on salary funding. The districts in Lewis County simply don’t have the same funds to pay what teachers up north get. It’s not that Centralia doesn’t value teachers, the money is not there without gutting programs for kids.
Another fact comes from the Centralia contract. A clause in the contract allows for renegotiating salaries if there is a catastrophic loss of funds. The lost levy vote in February is just that, so salaries can be renegotiated. I’m hoping between now and ballots go out for the next levy, the contract gets renegotiated in light of these facts. If finished prior to voting, and settled appropriately, the community would likely be far more supportive of the levy.
There is a lot to value living in Centralia. It’s a shame the district can’t offer the same salaries. But the community still offers a lot.
Neal Kirby
Centralia
