My sister sent me the article about the protest in Spiffy’s parking lot. I would like to ask those people if they drove a car or truck to the parking lot, and if they did, did they wear a seatbelt?
Does wearing a seatbelt threaten their freedom? It’s the same as wearing a mask or abiding by COVID-19 rules — it’s to save lives. These people are an embarrassment to Lewis County, an embarrassment to the state of Washington and ultimately an embarrassment to the United States of America. They are evidence of the two pandemics sweeping our nation — coronavirus and stupidity. Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for stupidity.
Christie Lambert
Molokai, Hawaii
