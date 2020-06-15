Our Chehalis roots go back over 90 years beginning with our grandfather’s move to town and purchase of a local business. Over this time, and continuing through today, members of our family have been active in business, education, government, philanthropy and political life. Although we no longer live in Chehalis, our connection to the community remains strong.
Too often, when we are asked where we were raised, and we reply Chehalis, the only impression the person has regarding the community is the Uncle Sam billboard sitting along I-5 at exit 72 catching the attention of millions of drivers a year. It is never a positive impression.
Recently an online petition appeared calling for the removal of the billboard. The petition states in part, “These are the first words that are read when coming into Lewis County from the south, or leaving from the north, creating an immediate hateful impression of our town for anyone that comes to visit or simply drives through.” It’s an accurate statement.
As of this writing, after only 72 hours, over 70,000 people have signed. It has hit a nerve. To be clear, the billboard exists on private land and is protected speech. But that doesn’t mean we have to like it.
Isn’t it time the citizens of Chehalis come together and demand the owners remove the billboard? Isn’t it time that Chehalis is regarded for the positive community impact of the Chehalis Foundation, outstanding schools or, lovely parks rather than for frequently divisive, often hateful, and occasionally racist or homophobic messages?
We encourage all members of the community to sign the petition. Simply Google, “Chehalis Uncle Sam petition” and it will appear at or near the top of your results. Let’s apply the pressure and give people a reason to know Chehalis other than that billboard.
Steve Schwartz and
David Schwartz
Seattle
