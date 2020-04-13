The Chronicle recently received a letter questioning Twin Transit’s Chamber of Commerce contribution to purchase personal protective equipment for our local first responders. The writer expressed concern that Twin Transit may have used sales tax dollars to fund this effort.
In an effort to be totally transparent with our community, we’d like to provide this factual response.
While Twin Transit’s operational budget is funded by Washington State Department of Transportation grants and sales tax dollars, we also have some discretionary income from competitive grants and bus advertising. We routinely use our discretionary income to reinvest in our community. It’s not a huge amount but when invested wisely, it has the potential to make a positive impact here in Lewis County. We used this fund to purchase personal protective equipment for our local first responders.
That said, it would have been acceptable to use sales tax dollars for this worthy cause. On March 17, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued a memorandum entitled “Guidance on Analyzing Issues Related to Gifts of Public Funds During the COVID-19 Pandemic.” In it, he explains, “restrictions on use of public funds should not be an impediment to state and local efforts to combat COVID-19, because expenditures being made in furtherance of this effort in this time of crisis further fundamental public purposes, such as protecting the public health and welfare.” He goes on to summarize that “state agencies and local governments have broad authority to make expenditures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic without fear of violating the constitutional prohibition on gifts of public funds.”
Agencies are encouraged to use their sales tax and other funds to support their communities during this challenging time. As they should.
These are local sales tax dollars that we all contribute. In Twin Transit’s case, they already fund the important work of providing transportation and equitable access to employment, education, amenities and services. They can also support our community during times of need.
The purpose of public funds is to enhance and improve public life.
This mission is more essential now than ever.
Lastly, Twin Transit, like all transit agencies, is an integral part of emergency response planning and execution. In times of strife, transit services are used for everything from evacuation to essential supply delivery. This is what we do.
When things get hard, we work harder. We are currently mobilizing our resources to deliver meals to seniors in need. We’ve partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to ensure the families of first responders are cared for. And, yes, we helped the Chamber of Commerce supply personal protective equipment to our first responders. This is just the beginning.
As our cities, municipalities and other government entities examine how they can contribute to this effort, our ability to help will grow.
This is our community. We will do everything in our power to help — now and in the future. We are not a wealthy agency, but through wise budgeting and business practices, creative funding and strong partnerships, we — and all governmental agencies — can help. We are committed to using every dollar allowable to support, uplift and protect our community. Together, we can emerge stronger than ever.
You can make a difference by donating to the Lewis County COVID-19 Response Fund at LewisCountyUW.com. To volunteer for local relief efforts, call 1-855-581-9495.
Joe Clark
Twin Transit general manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.