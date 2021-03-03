In response to Susan Miller, 74 million people voted for Donald Trump. He did two peace treaties, never started a war and improved employment. He has programs that helped the poor, minorities, veterans and police, had a strong military, stood for freedom and made sure the bad police were punished.
Real Trump voters are peaceful, or they are not Trump supporters. I’ve read Trump requested the National Guard, but because of so many people, he was refused Jan. 6. Trump told people to march peacefully so their voices were heard. AOC and the FBI were told earlier that this would happen at the Capital. Biden was not the people’s choice. I believe we have proof of illegal voting, dead people, TV-watching people scanning Biden votes, more votes than people, etc.
You claim BLM is good? Antifa and BLM killed people, caught businesses on fire, broke windows, looted, burned flags and threw down statues. BLM’s actions resulted in the deaths of black people, then claimed they were helping black people. And we don’t believe in the constitution? Give me a break.
Libby Draskovich
Lewis County