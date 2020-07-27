Like the captain of a Navy vessel with a massive hurricane bearing down, Commander in Chief Donald Trump’s responsibility early in the COVID-19, pandemic was not necessarily to get back to home port but first and foremost to find a safe harbor for the country to ride out the storm.
He has been utterly derelict of that duty. Not to have immediately invoked the Defense Production Act to scale up production of everything from testing and tracing and all that entails to personal protective equipment (PPE) is dereliction on a historic level. If he were a Navy captain he would be court-martialed.
Public health scientists around the world commonly use a system of mass testing, contact tracing and isolation or quarantining to contain or “box in” infectious diseases for which they have no vaccine or cure. Until a vaccine or cure is available such a system allows normal life and economic activity to go on fairly safely.
Even some poor countries have successfully made it to the safe harbor. Golfing President Nero chose happy talk and bleach for us. He has foolishly put all of the country’s eggs in the distant and uncertain “vaccine or cure” basket.
Trump saying that if only we did less testing we would have less COVID-19 is like the captain of the Titanic saying, “If you would all just close your eyes the iceberg will go away.”
He has left the testing and tracing task to the states. Washington will do a good job, but unfortunately a virus does not respect state boundaries. States that do a good job of testing and tracing will be very susceptible to the coronavirus spilling over from states that either don’t do it well, or don’t do it at all. Such a haphazard approach will likely limit the effectiveness of testing and tracing and may not get us to a safe harbor as it has for other countries.
Unlike influenza, it is now clear COVID-19 does not diminish during warm weather. Recently, Yakima County had the highest infection rate in the western U.S. In the summer, U.S. Highway 12 is a major cross-state artery and Lewis County should be very careful about that. Don’t be a dead sheep!
The only effective organization to combat a global pandemic is the World Health Organization, or WHO. Like pulling out of the Paris Climate Accords, pulling out of the WHO and defaming it as Trump has done is in every respect a self-defeating proposition. In addition to further endangering the health of Americans, pulling out of the WHO is a beautifully wrapped up gift of global health leadership to China. I am sure President Xi is very pleased about the newfound prestige and will use the windfall to win hearts and minds around the world.
Though not specifically mentioned in the Constitution, Donald Trump and his fellow banana Republicans have again for all the world to marvel (or laugh) at demonstrated by their alternative reality “handling” of the coronavirus pandemic that the greatest constitutional right Americans have is the right to be an idiot.
Marty Ansley
Cinebar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.