I sent the following email to Lewis County Elections. We must have earlier voting.
Dear Election Official,
I am terrified. I am a history buff, and I have followed U.S. and world history my entire life. Please take a moment to listen.
Donald Trump is stealing the election. Our Lewis County Elections have run smoothly for many years, but Trump is cheating in ways we are unable to imagine. Who could have foreseen he would attempt to destroy our long-time institution of the U.S. Post Office.
The first official post office was Richard Fairbanks’ tavern in Boston to get colonist’s mail back to England. That was in 1639. Donald Trump has been in office for three and a half years. People are not believing this is happening. I can tell you many examples of dictators who started out just this way, and that is Trump’s goal is to remain in power indefinitely. Because we just don’t believe it, it is happening before our eyes.
Donald Trump cheated to win in 2016 it has been proven. He has so demonized and slandered Democrats with lies (with the help of Fox News) that true public discourse is no longer possible. Political discourse is filled with hate and Trump is responsible. Our free and fair elections are a right that we have and we must preserve it — now we must fight for it. He can’t win the election without cheating. More and more responsible Republicans will vote for Joe Biden just to defeat Donald Trump, but he must not be allowed to destroy our elections along with the post office. This is a dire emergency. We have voted by mail during all of our wars, even the Civil War, and every other national emergency including hurricanes, fires, massive storms and terrorist attacks. We can’t let one president destroy that. It is happening because we refuse to believe it.
I ask that Lewis County Elections open early voting as soon as possible, sooner than the October 16th scheduled date. I wonder if you know that secretaries of state are being ordered to remove all ballot boxes, which is a staple of our system. Removing all ballot boxes, what would the county’s bill be for that? How are we going to finance a 55-cent postage for each ballot? Would the state pay for that? The U.S. government as we know it is gone.
Post office distribution centers are being ordered to remove sorting machines. This is going to delay ballots indefinitely — along with other critical mail like paychecks and prescriptions. This is also going to destroy small businesses that rely on the mail to do their daily business. We must not allow our election to be destroyed also.
Please take action as soon as possible. Our lives depend on it.
Katherine L. Ford
Centralia
