It is hard to reconcile “Make America Great Again” with Donald Trump’s scorched earth campaign to silence science and indeed most other intelligent life.
It is not the action of a great or wise nation to slash funding of the Centers for Disease Control as has been done in every year of Trump’s presidency.
Not when movement of people and products across the planet suggests that antibiotic resistant diseases and pandemics like coronavirus will be hard to contain and will cause severe health and economic disruption.
Climate change is happening faster than scientists predicted even ten years ago.
We know that the warmest periods in Earth’s geologic past were all marked by high carbon dioxide or CO2 levels (above 250 parts per million) in the atmosphere that developed over thousands of years of major volcanic activity.
Ice core samples from just the past 150 years of the Industrial Age show that human burning of fossil fuels has raised the CO2 levels in the atmosphere to over 400 ppm which is higher than during the hottest periods of Earth’s last several million years. Climate change denial is the grandest of human follies.
Climate change deniers might review the history of the ozone hole that developed over Antarctica and was spotted by scientists in the 1980s and how political leaders of that time responded to it.
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher grasped the science and led a successful global political effort to ban the use of chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs in aerosol sprays. She wisely convinced a doubtful President Ronald Reagan that it would be smart to take action, even if it was simply as an “insurance policy.”
Had Thatcher not responded with the urgency and determination she did, it is estimated by today our maximum exposure to the sun would be about 15 minutes and the leading cause of death for humans would be skin cancer.
Trump claims to have acted quickly on coronavirus and while he is not to blame for it, fearing an outbreak would undermine his economic argument for reelection, he scoffed and made light of the severity of the virus, squandering precious time. His self-serving, politically motivated foot dragging has cost lives.
Without a trace of irony, the stable genius says, “no one could see this coming.” China was certainly not truthful about the severity of the original outbreak, but U.S. Intelligence services knew that last November, and there is no way Trump would not have known unless he was, as usual, skipping his daily intelligence briefings. He says his gut knows more than the intelligence agencies do. To say impeachment was a distraction is nonsense. He is simply a fool.
President Harry Truman kept a sign on his desk that read, “The Buck Stops Here.” Trump’s ongoing refusal to put the full power of the federal government behind a massive coronavirus testing program is the greatest dereliction of presidential duty in modern American history.
Marty Ansley
Cinebar
