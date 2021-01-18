To Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler:
It is not a secret that you do not care for our president, but your vote to impeach our president is beyond the pale.
Have you even bothered to look at the information that has been surfacing the last few days? I am sure you have not, or you would have known that the Capitol police and the Washington, D.C., police had a warning that something might come down before President Trump gave his speech.
The FBI had prior information. D.C. and Capitol police asked for backup prior to the attacks. They went to the sergeant of arms in Congress and were denied.
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the attack, told The Washington Post that security officials at the House and Senate rebuffed his early request to call in the National Guard ahead of a protest. This new evidence raises many questions that remain unanswered. How could President Trump incite an attack that had already been pre-planned and was in motion before his speech ended?
Next, I have never heard you say a word about Black Lives Matter and Antifa destroying our cities throughout the last year. Federal buildings were destroyed, officers and citizens were maimed or killed, and businesses were destroyed. Then rioters broke into the Justice Kavanaugh hearings. Not a word from you. We have had many of these same events, many that our Democratic leadership encouraged. We even have a new vice president who put up money to bail the criminals out, but not a word from you.
On another topic, I have not heard a word from you either about all these small businesses and families being totally broken over COVID-19, but our president was out there every day while Congress stayed home.
He closed the borders and Congress and the media called him racist while impeaching him on phony charges. He made sure we got the personal protection equipment we needed. I work in a hospital and I cannot thank him enough. He saw to it that ventilators were made and field hospitals were set up.
Then he rolled back regulations to get the vaccine made in record time, and all Congress and the media did was complain from their homes that he was not doing enough. Not a word from you about the phony Russia collusion charges, or the phony impeachment.
I do not believe in bailouts, but it was pathetic that there was a so-called COVID-19 relief package, and you voted to send hundreds of millions to foreign countries and federal museums that are not even open.
And then offer your constituents a lousy $600. What a slap. That would not even pay a month’s rent, and there was nothing for small businesses, but you didn’t miss a paycheck.
I will not be voting for you again; I will support whoever runs against you in the primary or not vote at all. If a Democrat wins, so be it. At least I know where they stand.
Finally, a list of some of the president’s accomplishments. He may not be perfect, but he is the first politician who has kept his word when he said he was going to do something.
He may not be perfect, but President Trump genuinely loves America and the American people.
Lauri Chown
Chehalis
