President Trump, speaking at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, on Saturday, August 8, lied yet again that he is the one who got the Veteran’s Choice program passed, adding, “They’ve been trying to get that passed for decades and decades and decades and no president’s ever been able to do it, and we got it done.”
Trump has repeated this lie over 150 times, by some accounts.
In fact, President Obama signed The Veteran’s Choice Act into law in 2014.
Under the Act, veterans can see doctors outside the Veteran’s Affairs (VA) system if they have to wait more than 30 days for an appointment or drive more than 40 miles to a VA facility.
The law was a bipartisan initiative passed by Congress and spearheaded by two senators Trump has repeatedly criticized — Bernie Sanders of Vermont and John McCain of Arizona.
Trump signed The VA Mission Act into law in May 2018 but it did not go into effect until a year later.
The VA Mission Act expands benefits under the Veteran’s Choice Act, and allows for veterans to seek out a private doctor if their wait time is more than 20 days (28 days for specialty care) or if they live more than 30 minutes away from a VA facility. The legislation gives veterans more freedom to seek medical care outside of the VA’s health care system. It also provides $5.2 billion for the VA’s Choice Program, allowing it to operate for another year and ensuring that veterans do not see disruptions in their care.
This law was passed in May 2018 with the benefits not available for at least a year. However, in July 2018, speaking at a Veterans of Foreign Wars convention, Trump lied and described the benefits under that law as being immediately available and a “big success.”
Rather than tout the bill that he signed, Trump has claimed over and over that he created Veteran’s Choice itself — after others had failed for “50 years.”
Trump has also repeatedly lied and said all veterans can get private health care “anywhere and at any time.” He fails to explain (probably because he doesn’t know or understand) that there are many restrictions under the law and that not all veterans are entitled to care from private doctors and certainly not from “anywhere and at any time.”
Trump’s lies to the American people may make his base happy but, hopefully, we veterans are smart enough not to believe them. We know that the Veteran’s Choice Program was signed into law in 2014 by President Obama.
Trump certainly doesn’t care about veterans, nor does he understand what it means to serve in the military. He shows disrespect to veterans by lying to them, he shows contempt for the Generals and other Officers who serve him, demeans Gold Star families, and even puts down a POW like Senator John McCain.
He just lies hoping to get our vote.
I hope we veterans will vote him out in November!
Frank Hackett
Onalaska
