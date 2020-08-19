Our president is actively and openly working to suppress voter turnout and thereby destroy the integrity of our upcoming election. This should be horrifying to everyone in our country.
In case any Trump supporters have read this far, I suggest they take a hard took in the mirror and ask themselves: If President Obama had attacked our election system the way Trump is, would that have been OK with me? The honest answer is, of course, no! We should not accept any president acting in this way.
The most recent evidence of Trump’s interference in our election is the removal of the blue letter collection boxes from at least 18 states. Additionally, the retail hours at many post offices are being shortened, mail sorting machines are being removed, postal workers are not being allowed to work overtime, and the hours during which mail can be delivered are being shortened.
Even if the above changes make some business sense in the long run, they make no sense right before a presidential election which, due to the pandemic, will see more people voting by mail. This is a blatant attempt to make it more difficult to vote.
Trump said on TV that he is willing to block money requested to assist the Post Office so it can’t process all the extra mail-in ballots. He also said that he may not accept the election results. He and his administration are suing various states for actions being taken that are trying to make it easier and safer to vote during the pandemic.
Trump is also attempting to sabotage this election with his constant lies about how corrupt mail-in voting is (although he and Melania will vote by mail). He tweeted, however, that mail-in voting in Florida, the state where he votes, is safe and he encouraged people to vote that way.
The post office is a service provided for in our Constitution. It not only delivers important mail, it delivers medications, medical supplies, and paychecks. Hundreds of thousands of veterans get their medications and supplies from the VA through the mail.
Free and fair elections are the bedrock of a democracy, yet Trump is constantly spouting anti-democratic rhetoric casting doubt on the validity of our electoral process as he sees his polling numbers drop lower and lower. He is a bigger threat to our election and to our democracy than Russia.
Our democracy can’t work if people don’t have faith in our electoral system. And it also can’t work if people don’t vote or if our government makes it so difficult to vote that many don’t have the opportunity. Additionally, it can’t work if we fail to have a peaceful transition from one elected official to another.
As stated in Article II of our Constitution, the oath Trump took upon becoming President was to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.” He is not doing any of those things. We must vote him out in November!
Susan Miller
Onalaska
